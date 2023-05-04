How to find companies that can exploit AI

This week computing giant IBM said it would stop hiring for back-office roles that would eventually be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). It's one of the first companies to explicitly say its swapping humans for robots, but this isn’t actually that surprising. The company's 'operating costs' have been rising disproportionately to its sales and its accounts show why its one organisation that stands to benefit from AI the most.

To be able to spot businesses that can take advanage of robotisation its important to know where and how a company spends its money. Let's take IBM, for exampe. Since 2018, the company has been very good at reducing how much it spends directly on creating its products. The gross margin (percentage figure that shows how much revenue is left after removing the cost of goods sold) has risen 6.4 percentage points to 51.7 per cent. This means for every dollar it earned, only 48.3 cents was spent directly on creating and selling the product.

However, over the same period, its operating margin (a percentage figure that shows how much revenue is left after taking away cost of goods and all operating costs) has fallen from 16.1 per cent to 12.8 per cent. IBM has become actually become less profitable but because back-office and non-sales related costs are rising.