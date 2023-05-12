The battle for AI will begin in Hollywood

We still don't know whether artificial intelligence (AI) is going to replace capital or labour. The Writers Guild of America (WAG), a collective for Hollywood script writers, is definitely worried about the latter. Its members are on strike, partly because they are underpaid but also because they want guarantees they won't be replaced by script-writing bots. It's clear why the WAG is worried about this, but there are definitely arguments AI could help them win the battle for Hollywood.

Why writers are badly paid is complicated. All the 'capital' needed to make movies and TV shows is held by a small number of studios. In this case, capital refers to lots of things – but includes cash for financing, physical studios for filming and a platform for putting their work in front of an audience. Writers of course want to be creatively fulfilled but they need access to this capital before they even get started. So negotiating with these powerful studios is a must, and the studios hold the power.