The stealth tax rules that will hit the economy

The income tax thresholds have been frozen but a new report shows exactly how much damage this will do: consumers, already struggling with sky-high inflation, need to prepare for a big hit to their disposable income.

Millions of Britons will be dragged into the higher-rate tax band by 2027 after the government froze the points at which you pay a higher rate of income tax for six years, according to ​​​​​new research from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS). Consumers, whose incomes are actually rising as employers dish out more to help with inflation, still face being forced to cut back their spending because a greater share of their money goes to HM Revenue & Customs.

The think tank said some 14 per cent of taxpayers will pay the higher rates (40 per cent and 45 per cent) by 2027-28. This compares to just 4 per cent who paid the 40 per cent tax rate in 1990-91, and 11 per cent who paid the two higher rates in 2022-23 (the additional rate of income tax was only introduced in 2010). The ratios could be even higher if inflation doesn’t plummet by early next year and wages keep rising, as the analysis assumes.