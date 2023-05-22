What I learnt at the Berkshire Hathaway AGM

This year, I attended my first Berkshire Hathaway AGM. I have not been before because watching the livestream at home seemed a more comfortable option. But I thought this could be my last chance – Charlie Munger is 99, after all. So I booked at very short notice and I enjoyed some legendary hospitality from my American friends. My weekend highlights were meeting up with like-minded investors at a series of conferences and talks, but here I have rounded up a few thoughts from the event itself, which is always both highly entertaining and educational.

Warren Buffett opened in jocular style, mentioning the other popular TV show that day, the Coronation of King Charles III, but quipped “We have our own King Charles”, gesturing to Munger. This was the tone of the meeting – fun.

Buffett kicked off by going through the first-quarter (Q1) earnings. I was interested in his comment that most Berkshire companies will report lower earnings this year. Insurance and the much higher yield on cash will mean Berkshire should grow earnings overall. But Buffett talked of the former period being extraordinary and that the climate was different from six months ago. Several managers have over-ordered and will need to have sales to get rid of stock. I thought Buffett was flagging a high degree of caution – I wonder if S&P 500 forecasts are low enough?