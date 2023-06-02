/
Why AI threatens women more than men

The Squeeze: its destruction of jobs could be similar to the end of manufacturing in the West, but might not have the same societal consequences
June 2, 2023

Economics is always thought of in the aggregate. Inflation, wages and GDP are calculated on national levels and when GDP per capita rises, the 'average person' is technically richer. But this is where such models fall down. If that growth was driven by the wealthiest 1 per cent of citizens, it’s possible 99 per cent of the population has become poorer.

This is also an issue when we study and predict societal shifts: we tend to analyse them in generalised terms. For example, the decline of manufacturing in the West technically made everyone richer. But did it? In reality, different groups have had significantly different experiences.

We should apply this scepticism to the next big shift: artificial intelligence (AI). Some jobs will become more productive as they become easier to do. Others will be lost. Overall, such automation is expected to make economies richer. But we know this won't be the case for everyone, and it's likely women will be disproportiantely worse off.

