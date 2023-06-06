The lesser-known metrics investors need to know

Bill Ackman is pretty smart – he made a return of more than 100 per cent on his $2bn (£1.6bn) investment in industrial gas supplier Air Products (US:APD), and largely credited his appointee, Air Products chief executive Seifi Ghasemi. At the time of that investment, I was helping a couple of investors assess their holding in his Pershing Square funds, which included meeting Bill a couple of times and interviewing some of his analysts.

The analyst responsible for Air Products told me about his incredibly detailed process for assessing new chief executive candidates, and praised Ghasemi for improving the company’s return on invested capital (ROIC) in his previous role. I was puzzled and asked the analyst why he had not evaluated the executive’s return on capital employed (ROCE) performance instead –or as well – and I was told: “It’s earnings that count.” He made it clear he meant to add “dummy” to the end of that sentence but was being polite.

I am continually mystified by the fashions that operate in equity markets, where large numbers of professional players are happy to rave about the latest ratio without having the faintest idea what’s actually going on under the hood of the company they are discussing. I think the professionals are worse than the amateurs.