A new drug could help beat inflation

Traditionally there are two ways to tackle inflation. A country can increase the supply of goods and services by improving productivity, through either technological progress or removing trade barriers. Or it can make it more expensive to borrow by raising interest rates, which limits people’s ability to buy things. The underlying assumption through this is that consumers will always buy as much as they can afford, even if this eventually leads to bad health and death. However, what if there was a way to decrease people’s appetite for stuff?

Last week, the UK government announced a £40mn two-year pilot scheme for a weight loss drug called Wegovy. It will be offered to 35,000 people amid the belief users could lose up to 15 per cent of their body mass. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described it as a “game changer” in tackling obesity and hopes it will ease pressure on the NHS, which spends £6.5bn a year on obesity-related illnesses.