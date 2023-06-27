Why short-term mortgages are bad for the economy

The short-term nature of the UK mortgage market is causing unnecessary pain for borrowers and preventing homeowners from using what little money they have in a much more effective way. This has ramifications not just for their personal finances, but stock markets and economies as a whole.

As a nation, we're addicted to short-term mortgage deals, ranging from between two and five years, with the shorter end of that curve more popular. There are a few reasons for this. First, the average mortgage owner stays in their property for an average of 9.4 years, but this is much shorter for starter homes and flats. So mortgage deals have reflected the uncertainty younger homeowners have about starting a family, or when they'll receive a huge boost to earnings. More recently it's been because short-term deals have been so cheap, there has been no consequence for not using them. Until now that is.

We knew the problem was coming. Twenty years ago, economist David Miles produced a report for the government where he outlined how longer-term fixed-rate mortgage loans could help the UK population. Miles said that if banks were incentivised to offer these products, more borrowers would be “insulated from the impact of unexpected changes in interest rates", particularly those homeowners where the "stock of their debt was large relative to their incomes", i.e. first-time buyers, and also when "the impact of changes in interest rates on the affordability of their mortgages is great". Hmm, I wonder if this is relevant now.

Of course it is, as unfortunately, not much has changed since Miles warned the government, and the financial pain resulting from interest rates (the Bank of England raised bank rate to 5 per cent this week) is immense. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has said that rising rates could lead to 1.4mn people losing 20 per cent of their disposable income for the same asset they live in now.

Because of the pace of BoE interest rate rises, homeowners are rolling off short-term deals onto significantly more expensive mortgage rates. While the mortgage market is competitive, the focus on short-term deals (there are very few options for long-term fixes) effectively forces borrowers to take ill-informed punts on how bank rates will move. This hasn't worked out for a lot of people. It also hasn’t helped that an entire generation had become used to the aberration of near-zero rates. Younger homeowners are much more affected as well, due to reasons Miles outlined, as the chart below shows.

Compared with somewhere like the United States, UK homeowners are much more exposed to interest rate movements. Most US homes are purchased using a fixed rate for 15 to 30 years, meaning borrowers across the Atlantic who took out loans at low rates are well-placed for decades, while UK mortgage holders don't have long-term cash flow certainty. In Europe, rates tend to be fixed for longer periods too.

The difference in approach has an effect on the country's stock markets. Housebuilders are much more confident about demand in the US, where the new-build homes market has stayed strong, despite the Fed also raising rates to 5 per cent. This disparity is reflected in share prices. Shares in Pulte Group, the third biggest housebuilder in the US, have almost doubled in price over the past 12 months. By contrast, over the same time period, UK players Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey have each fallen by more than 10 per cent, as demand for new-builds (generally bought by younger buyers) grinds to a halt.

As both mortgage borrowers and renters – UK private rents rose 5 per cent in the past 12 months, the fastest increase since the data series began in 2016, according to the Office for National Statistics – cut back their spending to service increased housing costs, they have even less to save and invest and put money into new businesses here.

But, a silver lining from the pain caused by higher rates could be an improvement to the UK's weak productivity. As the Economics Observatory points out: "Housing costs can influence productivity levels by encouraging or discouraging investments in technology, innovation and new businesses." Basically, if property values retreat to a point where the house price to income ratio falls down to anything like its historic average (it's currently 12 for London residents and it was four in 1990), people will have more money to invest, and workers will be able to move to high-productivity areas, despite the pain for current owners.