The real reason for today's AI boom

There is a popular narrative that many of our woes have been caused by low interest rates, in place since 2008. The housing bubble, the birth of crypto and inflation are all societal ills blamed on central banking policy. But could it be that these rates also brought about the biggest innovation since the internet?

We all know the story, with low interest rates and minimal returns from bonds, investors put their money into increasingly speculative investments. Between 2009 and 2021, the total amount of US venture capital investment rose more than 10 times from $29bn to more than $300bn, according to Statisa. In the same period, the tech heavy Nasdaq index saw its value rise more than seven times.

Intuitively, with so much money flowing towards the technology sector we should have expected lots of new life improving products. Instead, the eyeball test suggested we were stagnating. Food delivery and ride hailing companies competed to make our lives more convenient but still relied heavily on human labour. Despite massive scale, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber still don’t make statutory profit.