The real victims of Britain's mortgage bomb

Last week, the average interest rate on two-year mortgages went above the highs reached during former prime minister Liz Truss' 'mini-Budget' market chaos.

However, unlike the short-lived reign of Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, this time it's intentional. The Bank of England is trying to slow down the economy by raising interest rates and the most direct way this affects people is through mortgages. But, like most policies of the past decade, it will have a disproportionately large impact on the millennial generation.

Millennials are those between the ages of 27-42. This is traditionally the age when people are looking to buy a house and start a family, which means they have the largest mortgage burden. In 2020 in England and Wales there was $1.16 trillion worth of mortgage debt, according to the Office for National Statistics. Of that debt, 33 per cent of it is held by people between the ages of 35 and 44, yet this age group makes up just 17 per cent of the UK adult population. On average, including people that don’t even have mortgages, people in this age group have £49,000 worth of property debt.