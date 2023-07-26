Why good businesses don't need to raise prices

Last week, Netflix and Tesla published their second-quarter results. Although you may not think it, these companies are similar in several ways. Both were first movers in their given industries: video streaming and electric vehicles. Both have historically prioritised rapid customer growth, and both have higher margins than their peers.

These results also mirrored each other in many ways. Tesla delivered 480,000 vehicles in the second quarter, up 86 per cent year-on-year. However, this increase in deliveries was driven by price cuts, meaning revenue increased ‘just’ 47 per cent. Correspondingly, gross margin dropped 6.8 percentage points year-on-year to 18.2 per cent.

Netflix increased its number of subscribers by 6mn from the previous quarter to 238.4mn. This was almost triple the 2mn added subscribers analysts had been expecting. However, it appears that more people downgraded to the company's cheapest subscription option, because revenue growth was flat and its third-quarter revenue forecasts were below expectations.