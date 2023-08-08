Afternoon golf is good for the economy

Central bankers are expecting unemployment to rise before interest rates can fall. Yet in both the US and UK, inflation has started to fall as the job market has stayed at historically strong levels.

One reason is that working from home is fundamentally reorganising the way the economy functions. In the US, the number of weekday golf games was 143 per cent higher in 2022 than it was in 2019, according to researchers from Stanford. On Wednesdays at 4pm, the number of golf games about to tee off is nearly four times higher.

From an economic perspective, the normal reaction to this news should be that it is a bad thing. If people are playing golf when they should be working, then productivity is falling and output is dropping. All things we are trying to avoid, certainly in the UK.