Rent control policies are economic madness

Scotland’s rent controls provide more evidence that capping the price of accommodation is bad for the economy and bad for investors.

The Scottish Government implemented a rent freeze on existing private tenancies last September. From this April, landlords could raise rent by a sub-inflation maximum of 3 per cent, with hikes of up to 6 per cent allowed only under strict conditions. The policy is expected to continue until at least March 2024.

The Scottish Property Federation said that “investors now view Scotland as a political risk due to the combination of legislative uncertainty and the rent interventions”. Over 60 per cent of institutional investors who spoke to the body said that they judge Scottish property to be “un-investable under current conditions”. That isn't good news for current - and prospective - renters.

If the view of a property market representative could be perceived as biased, then consider this famous line from Swedish economist Assar Lindbeck. He said that “rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city – except for bombing”.

While the sentiment behind rent control policies is understandable, given the horrors of the housing crisis and the impact of cost of living pressures, the evidence that such moves are self-defeating is overwhelming.

Just look at Berlin. In the German capital, there have been various attempts to control rents. The city authorities brought in a policy (later declared unconstitutional) which froze rents at their 2019 level. What was the result? The number of flats available to rent in Berlin fell by more than a half, according to the Ifo Institute.

For those tempted to blame this constriction on the pandemic, or other things, the research is clear. The supply of new properties (which the cap didn't apply to) in Berlin rose in the same period, while supply trends also moved in the opposite direction in other German cities.

The negative impact of rent controls on supply is clear from the economic data, from Sweden (where housing waiting lists have surged and people are forced to rent on the black market) to Paris to San Francisco.

This all goes back to the fundamental relationship between supply and demand. If prices are artificially prevented from being able to adjust based on demand, then supply will fall as landlords sell. Those looking to rent are forced into substandard, cramped accommodation as they need to share with more bodies as the battle to find a place to live worsens.

While intended to help make progress in solving the iniquitous housing crisis, which is one of the major drags on our economy, rent controls make the situation worse. A hit to property supply ultimately means a hit to productivity, as there is a misallocation between where jobs are based and where people can actually live.

Controls are also bad for retail investors. Capital that could be put to productive use in long-term investing is wasted as more time and money is wasted on finding a home as the property supply problem worsens.

In the UK context, significant reform of the planning laws is one strand of what is needed in order to incentivise supply. But given the politics of housing, don't hold your breath for material change. The proposals announced so far by the government are uninspiring.

It is a form of economic madness to keep trying the same policy again and again while expecting a different result. Rent controls should be discarded and supply boosted. Politicians want to be seen to be tackling high rents, even if their actions are ineffective. Let's hope that London mayor Sadiq Khan's call to be given the power to freeze rents in the capital isn't granted.