What American doctors can teach us about investing

Doctors in South Dakota – one of the poorest states in America – are paid more than doctors in any other state. Strange things like this can happen when a service with almost unlimited pricing power exists in a free market. And this, while concerning for residents of South Dakota, carries an important investing lesson.

The Washington Post did a deep dive into doctor pay in the US and found the doctors in South Dakota, North Dakota and Alaska were paid more than in any other state. This is surprising, as they are some of the poorest states in the country. This goes against traditional economic thinking. Jobs should pay more on average where the cost of living is higher. If all the people around you are richer, you can charge more for your own goods and services.

But for doctors it is different. Their services are so important people are willing to pay almost any price for them. And in South Dakota, North Dakota and Alaska, there are not many of them. Rural America is home to 20 per cent of the US population but just 10 per cent of its doctors. Those that are there can charge more, as patients are unable to search for better options.