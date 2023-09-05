How weight loss drugs will change the stock market

Earlier this summer, The Squeeze discussed what appetite dampening weight loss drugs would mean for general economic demand and interest rates. It was topical. Just as the Bank of England hiked interest rates, Rishi Sunak announced a two-year NHS pilot scheme for Novo Nordisk’s (DK:NOVO) drug Wegovy. In both the micro and the macro, policymakers want people to consume less.

The Squeeze’s argument was quite generalised because it was difficult to put figures on the potential impact of Wegovy. Since then, 17 analysts at the investment bank Morgan Stanley have helped us out. Earlier this month, the bank released an 80-page report titled 'Downsizing Demand: Obesity Medications’ Impact on the Food Ecosystem', which analysed a survey of 300 anti-obesity medication (AOM) patients to see how their eating patterns had changed.

The drugs are seemingly effective. For the average male taking the drug, the average daily calorie consumption dropped 30 per cent from 3,482 to 2,427, while for women consumption dropped 27 per cent to 2,182. Combining this with an estimate that 24mn Americans, or 7 per cent of the population, could soon be taking this drug, Morgan Stanley forecast total US calorie consumption could fall by up to 1.7 per cent over the next decade.