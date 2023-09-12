Childcare costs should be falling – so why aren't they?

We shouldn't have a childcare crisis. There are fewer babies than ever when measured a proportion of adults. In fact, in the past six years, the absolute number of babies in the UK has fallen, while rising immigration pushed up the adult population.

Our analysis of the ONS population data shows the extent of this demographic shift. We have bracketed people into different age groups based on what broad stage of life they are in. For example, ‘young adults’ from the age of 24 to 33, ‘parents’ from 34 to 55 and ‘retirees’ from 56 to 80.

In 2010, we had 3.7 retirees for every pre-school age child, while in 2021, the most recent year we have data for, there were 4.8. Put another way, the graph shows the number of pre-school age children has been steadily falling as a per cent of the total population over the past decade.