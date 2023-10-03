Amazon investors need to think about the lawsuit

Last week, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sued Amazon (US:AMZN) for “illegally maintaining monopoly power”. Chair of the FTC Lina Khan has been out to get Amazon for some time, long before she even took up her current role. She published a paper, Amazon’s Antirust Paradox, in the Yale Law Journal in 2017 which effectively outlined the same arguments as the FTC’s complaint. Looking at Khan’s career, it was inevitable this showdown would take place. And now it has the potential to redefine antitrust law and, more importantly for investors, Amazon's share price.

Since the 1970s, the view has been that if a company had low prices and correspondingly slim margins, it probably wasn’t hurting consumers. But, Amazon does have a low profit margin – last year, its operating margin was just 2.6 per cent. Even in 2021, when people were manically ordering online with government stimulus, it was still just 5.3 per cent.

This doesn’t really tell the whole story, however. The reason Amazon’s margin is so low is because it spends a lot on capex. It spent $64bn last year, mostly on warehouses or data centres. For comparison, energy company Shell (SHEL) spent just $23bn and Vodafone (VOD) $11bn. All this means a lot of depreciation to account for. Depreciation is classed as a cost in accounting standards, but it is just an estimate – no real cash actually leaves the business. So, while last year Amazon made a loss of $2.7bn, if you remove depreciation and stock-based compensation, its operating cash flow was actually $47bn.