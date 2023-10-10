Where to invest in the US utilities sector

The US and Canada have more than 50 listed utility and energy stocks

Investors should take note of the companies moving to alternative energy

To wrap up our look at the utilities sector, we cross the Atlantic to look at listed US and Canadian stocks. In theory, this region gives investors the largest potential pool of investment value, the greatest diversity and the ability to be far more selective due to the widely divergent opportunities state-by-state and region-by-region. There are no fewer than 50 listed US utility/energy stocks (excluding oil and gas giants such as ConocoPhillips (US:COP) or Exxon (US:XOM)), and large green energy investments should be the fastest growing as the US generally lags behind the rest of the world in the move away from fossil fuels.

However, new energy formats are much more of a political football in the US than in Europe, given the polar opposite views between the two main political parties both federally and at state level: this can make investment riskier. Furthermore, the bulk of stocks available for investment remain heavily skewed to ‘old’ energy generation and distribution and continue to offer investors their longstanding low total returns; returns that today can very easily be beaten risk-free. For better returns, investors need to look to new energy.