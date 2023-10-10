Why Americans will never pay for social media

The problem with offering a subscription fee for ad-free social media is it shows users exactly how much they are being exploited. Currently, with the free advertising models, the costs of using social media platforms are unseen. But as soon as a subscription fee is added, the cost of the platform becomes explicit.

This is why social media companies are never going to want to give Americans the option of paying for ad-free services. It would show them how much more susceptible they are to advertising compared with other people around the world.

And it shows in company plans. In the last few months, social media giants have been toying with the idea of adding a subscription service to their non-US users. TikTok is reportedly trying out an ad-free subscription service in its non-US markets. Meanwhile, Meta (US:META) is thinking of offering its EU customers a $14 monthly subscription to use Instagram.