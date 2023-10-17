Will luxury brands survive a new era of restraint?

Luxury goods are a product of excess and for the past decade, the industry has boomed. Now, with structurally higher inflation and rising interest rates, this period of financial excess appears to be coming to an end.

Last week, LVMH (MC:FR) released its third quarter update which showed revenue growth slowing. Admittedly, it was still up 9 per cent year-on-year but this was a sharp slowdown from 17 per cent growth the quarter before. On a reported basis revenue was actually down quarter-on-quarter and the share price correspondingly dropped 7 per cent on the day. In part, the revenue fall is because of the cyclical nature of the fashion industry. Amidst war, rising energy costs and increasing bond yields, luxury fashion had held up well, but eventually the aspirational shoppers were going to cut back.

However, changing demographics mean LVMH investors shouldn’t fear in the long term. All the recent growth in luxury goods consumption has come from those classed as Millennials and Generation Z, those born after 1981. In fact, these two groups accounted for all of the market’s growth in 2022, according to consultants at Bain.