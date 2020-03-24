Fed money taps on full blast as markets guzzle cash

Monday’s guarantee by the Federal Reserve to buy unlimited US Treasury bonds and expand its asset purchase scheme got a positive reaction from overseas stock markets. On the day, the S&P 500 index closed another 3 per cent lower, but by Tuesday futures were pointing to the market rallying once more. Any respite is likely to be temporary, however, with coronavirus still rampaging and Congress yet to pass a $2trn fiscal stimulus package.

