The New Future webinar series: How to benefit from post-Covid consumer trends

Our New Future webinars will help new investors looking to make the most of opportunities emerging in the wake of coronavirus
February 10, 2021
The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated change across multiple industries. New ways of working, entertaining and communicating have resulted in rapid advancements in technology, while the pressure on healthcare brought on by the virus has pushed the pharmaceutical industry to new heights. Are these new trends shaping consumer behaviour, or is demand leading development?Join us at Investors' Chronicle’s new event series ‘The New Future’ to understand how these societal changes might impact your money and how to make the most of these new opportunities.

This webinar will be available to view on demand from 11am on 2 March. To register and submit questions for the panel to answer during the webinar, please click here.

