IC Interviews Webinar Series: Post-Covid opportunities in the UK

In the first instalment of the IC Interviews webinar series, sponsored by Schroders, we will hear from fund managers who are seeking to exploit post-Covid opportunities for growth in the UK.

Britain’s vaccine rollout is putting much of the rest of the western world to shame. By the end of March, the vast majority of the UK’s elderly and clinically vulnerable will have received at least one jab and the government will be looking to the next phase of recovery - economic revival. In the first installment of the IC Interviews webinar series, we’ll hear from fund managers who are seeking to exploit post-Covid opportunities for growth in the UK.

Topics for discussion in this webinar

The opportunities for investment in UK pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca (AZN) took a leap when it agreed to manufacture Oxford University’s coronavirus vaccine. What has that done to the investment case?

Is AstraZeneca a victim of vaccine nationalism?

Long Covid: Why GSK may have played a better vaccine game than AstraZeneca

Is AIM a better market for growth than the FTSE?

The FTSE has trailed AIM over several years. But how can UK stock pickers make sure they are avoiding the junior market’s pitfalls.

Simon Thompson is the IC’s small cap expert, you can read all of his articles here

The IC’s top fund pick for UK exposure favours the smaller side of the market

M&A, IPOs and income

Have British companies favoured income over growth? And if so, how has that impacted investor returns? In the wake of the post-pandemic dividend carnage, opportunities have emerged for a resetting of income expectations.

Perhaps over distribution is partly to blame for the relatively poor returns in the UK compared to other markets and maybe that is why many unloved British stocks found themselves attracting unwanted takeover attention towards the end of last year. How long will the M&A flurry continue?

And how about the outlook for IPOs? The loss making companies that have come to the market in the last few months suggest that British investors appetite for risk is changing. But can private investors capitalise on the many newly listed companies?

Kick the dividend habit

Will the 2021 takeover surge continue?

Companies to look out for during London's blockbuster IPO season

The trick of trading IPOs