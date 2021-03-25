/
Upcoming - IC Top Rated Webinar Series: Get started in investing

Find out the top rated platforms and brokers, as voted for by you
April 14, 2021
By IC Events

In the first instalment of the IC Top Rated webinar series, sponsored by AJ Bell Youinvest , we will reveal the UK's best platforms and brokers, as voted for by our readers.

  • Join us on 15 April at 11am via this link
  • Send us questions at icevents@ft.com
  • This webinar will be available to view on demand immediately after the event

Hear from our experts as they dish out tips on how to get started in investing based on your individual objectives and risk appetite. With a focus on small and growing portfolios, we'll explore some of the cheapest and most effective platforms, ISA options, apps and robo-advisers on the market .Investors’ Chronicle's first Top Rated event of 2021 will reveal the UK's best platforms and brokers, as voted for by our readers.

Register for your free place here: investorschronicle.co.uk/ictoprated

Find out more with the help of our expert guides and articles in the links below

Get started in investing (all free to read)

The IC guide to getting started in investing

Stocks and shares ISAs: The Best DIY platforms

The IC guide to asset classes 

Young professionals - asset allocation model for getting started in investing

Struggling savers - make your money go further with our model asset allocation

7 steps to becoming a better investor 

 

Understand your investment platform options

Beware the compounding effects of fees

How to smooth the platform switching process 

Is Hargreaves the best platform? 

Beware the hazards of social media 

Stockpickers platform problem

Platform service creaks with customer surge (premium news)

