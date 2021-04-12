/
Webinar: Building a robust pension pot

In this upcoming webinar by Netwealth, experts will reveal tips and tools to shore up your retirement savings.
April 12, 2021
By IC Events

Global vaccination efforts and the prospect of normality has left many optimistic for what the rest of the year has in store for us. However, economic recovery may not be as easy as we thought and accurate market predictions are unlikely, leaving our investments and retirement income in jeopardy.

Join us as we discuss the immediate and long-term impact market volatility can have on retirement plans, and what investors can do to make better-informed decisions to secure their pension pot. Whether it is building a portfolio to generate superior risk-adjusted returns or steps needed to retire early, Netwealth will present an array of case studies showcasing tools to aid income growth before and during retirement.

Register for your free place here: investorschronicle.co.uk/pensionwebinar

