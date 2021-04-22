/
IC Alpha webinar series: Stock picking masterclass with Simon Thompson

Join our webinar to hear the stock picking secrets of Simon Thompson
April 22, 2021

Hear Simon reveal his top stock picking strategies for 2021 whilst highlighting his top bargain share stock picks.

During this one-hour webinar, Simon will reveal some of the secrets and investment techniques behind his market-beating stock picking performance, including how to profit from operational gearing, exploiting price-to-book value bargains and profiting from earnings momentum.

Tickets are £15 and free for Alpha subscribers.

Register for your ticket here: investorschronicle.co.uk/bargainshares

Contact icevents@ft.com if you need further information. 

