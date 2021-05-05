/
Upcoming 11 May 2021 - Building Blocks: Active vs passive investing: using ETFs in volatile markets

Find out whether passives are the best way to play unpredictable markets in this webinar
May 5, 2021

In this webinar by PrimaryBid, experts will weigh up whether you should take an active or passive approach in your portfolio management in a climate of market volatility.

Offering exposure to almost any market or trend, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become the easiest and cheapest way to meet many investment goals. But at a time of great market volatility, ETFs come with their own set of issues — many investors might be wondering whether passive approaches will continue to perform should indices retreat from recent all-time highs.

Join us for the next IC Building Blocks webinar, where our speakers will weigh up whether ETFs are continuing to survive in today's volatile markets, or whether investors should take a more hands-on approach in their portfolio management.

Register for your free place here: http://investorschronicle.co.uk/etfwebinar

