IC Top Rated Webinar: How to make the most of your Sipp

Investors’ Chronicle's second Top Rated event of 2021 will focus on how to set up a SIPP, what to fill it with and how to manage your savings in drawdown. We'll also reveal the top platforms for investing your Sipp, as voted for by IC readers.

An increasing number of Brits are opting to build and manage their own pension pots, but navigating the many platforms available can be tricky. This Top Rated webinar will focus on helping you:

- Use a Sipp in addition to a workplace pension

- Maximise your Sipp allowance in addition to your ISA allowance if you are self-employed

- Consolidate your pensions

Join us at 11am on Tuesday 25 May to hear our experts offer guidance around maximising your pension provisions in the run up to and throughout retirement. We will also reveal the top-performing full Sipp providers as well as the best low-cost platforms to help you get the most out of your investments. Help us rate your favourite provider by taking the survey here.

Find out more about managing your Sipp by clicking on the articles in the links below:

The IC guide to Sipps (free to read)

A Sipp can be a good way to build up long-term financial security. This step-by-step guide can help.

The IC guide to approaching retirement (free to read)

The ultimate guide to building a valuable pension

How can I manage my lifetime allowance? (free to registered users)

In light of recent changes to the pension lifetime allowance, we have updated our guide on the importance of planning ahead to minimise any tax charges

How can I maximise my retirement pot? (free to registered users)

Make sure your retirement years are as good as possible

Sipp versus Isa: asset allocation

How to make the right decisions with both allowances

Do we have enough to retire at 55?

Follow the advice given to our two readers who want to accumulate enough money to take early retirement

Create your own pensions dashboard

Keep track of your pensions so that you don't lose any potential retirement income

Make sure you know your Sipp rules

Last year’s legal ruling serves as a reminder that breaching Sipp rules can have severe financial consequences