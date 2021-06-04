Women's Investment Club Webinar: Acing your pensions for financial freedom

Join Investors' Chronicle and AJ Bell Youinvest at the second webinar of our Women's Investment Club series, taking place on 24 June at 11am BST. Industry experts will delve into the key steps you can take to build up your pension pot and explain how to check if you are saving enough for your retirement goals.

Why spend time thinking about your pension?

No one wants to spend too much time thinking about their pension but it's well worth every now and again checking what you've got and what else you can do to make sure that in later life you have enough to achieve all your goals. Whatever pension arrangements you have in place, whether they are workplace schemes or a plan that you manage yourself, and regardless of where you are on that journey or how many pots you have, there are plenty of steps you can take to make sure your pension plan is on track.

How are you able to impact and manage your pensions?

In short, you can have a real impact on the eventual size of your pension pot even through small changes such as increasing your contributions, maximising your employer's contributions, and more significant ones such as the investment decisions you make. These are some of the areas we'll be looking at in our webinar and we won't simply be focusing on the accumulation phase - we'll also explore how your post-retirement decisions can make a big difference to the income you can achieve.

Join us at the next Women's Investment Club webinar as we go explore how to make the most of your pension options. And please do submit any questions you have on all things pensions!

Register your free place at: investorschronicle.co.uk/WIC2

