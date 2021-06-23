/
IC Alpha Webinar: British Blue-Chips with Algy Hall

Join our upcoming Alpha webinar as we discuss finding quality at the right price and what the rotation to value might mean for the market.
June 23, 2021

Join Investors' Chronicle at the second instalment of our Alpha webinar series, taking place on 6 July at 3pm BST.

 

Identifying businesses that drive revenue growth from the successful reinvestment of cash is not always easy and finding the right price to buy them at is even harder.

 

Join our second Alpha event of 2021 as blue-chip investors discuss finding quality at the right price and what rotation to value might mean for the market.

Tickets for this webinar cost £15 and are free for Alpha subscribers. To register, visit: investorschronicle.co.uk/alphawebinar2

 

Contact icevents@ft.com if you need any further information. 

