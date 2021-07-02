The New Future Webinar Series- The healthcare revolution: opportunities abound

Join Investors' Chronicle at the second instalment of our New Future webinar series, taking place on 13 July at 11am BST.

2020 was the year for a healthcare revolution. NHS frontline workers have been likened to soldiers, virtual checkups have become the norm and vaccine developments have been made in record time. Alongside this, the effects of an ageing population and increased spending in healthcare and wellbeing has meant greater opportunity for investors to profit.

Join us as our panellists detangle these opportunities and showcase how healthy profits can be made.

Reserve your free place at: investorschronicle.co.uk/healthcarewebinar

Further Reading:

The IC guide to investing in healthcare

How has Covid-19 affected small pharma?

3 Cardinal rules of investing