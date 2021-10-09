Shortlists announced for IC/FT awards

The shortlists in all 13 categories for the 2021 IC/FT Celebration of Investment awards have now been announced. The winners in each category will be revealed on 25 November 2021 at a special event at Bracken House, London.
Five of the Celebration of Investment awards relate to ESG, and are designed to recognise financial services providers who are making a positive contribution to society in a variety of ways. Seven award categories focus on the quality of support given to private investors. The final category is the Readers’ Choice.
The judging panel, made up of editorial staff from the Financial Times and Investors’ Chronicle, was looking for evidence of initiatives or practices that could lead to better governance, helped the local community or protected the planet, or that offered exceptional support to private investors. The judges were impressed by the high standard of the entries, which came in the form of submissions from companies and nominations from readers.
The shortlists are as follows:
ESG COMPANY OF THE YEAR
Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, PensionBee, The Big Exchange
RETAIL INVESTOR COMPANY OF THE YEAR
interactive investor, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, Killik
READERS' CHOICE AWARD
Baillie Gifford, interactive investor, Killik, Hargreaves Lansdown
FOCUS ON ESG - SHORTLIST
GOVERNANCE
Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown
COMMUNITY
Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, PensionBee, The Big Exchange
PROTECTING THE PLANET
Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, HanETF, St James's Place
INNOVATION
FairFX, Hargreaves Lansdown, PensionBee, PrimaryBid, The Big Exchange
FOCUS ON RETAIL INVESTORS
NEW INVESTOR
interactive investor, Freetrade, Hargreaves Lansdown, Degiro, Charles Stanley
TAX PLANNING
Killik & Co, St James Place Wealth Management
PENSION SUPPORT - DRAWDOWN
Killik & Co, Hargreaves Lansdown
PENSION SUPPORT - SIPP
interactive investor, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell
SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT - RESEARCH AND DATA AVAILABILITY
Sharescope, Degiro, Stockopedia, Redmayne Bentley, Killik, interactive investor
SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT - ACCESS TO COMPANIES
interactive investor, Degiro, Doceo
