Shortlists announced for IC/FT awards

The shortlists in all 13 categories for the 2021 IC/FT Celebration of Investment awards have now been announced. The winners in each category will be revealed on 25 November 2021 at a special event at Bracken House, London.

Five of the Celebration of Investment awards relate to ESG, and are designed to recognise financial services providers who are making a positive contribution to society in a variety of ways. Seven award categories focus on the quality of support given to private investors. The final category is the Readers’ Choice.

The judging panel, made up of editorial staff from the Financial Times and Investors’ Chronicle, was looking for evidence of initiatives or practices that could lead to better governance, helped the local community or protected the planet, or that offered exceptional support to private investors. The judges were impressed by the high standard of the entries, which came in the form of submissions from companies and nominations from readers.

The shortlists are as follows:

ESG COMPANY OF THE YEAR

Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, PensionBee, The Big Exchange

RETAIL INVESTOR COMPANY OF THE YEAR

interactive investor, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, Killik

READERS' CHOICE AWARD

Baillie Gifford, interactive investor, Killik, Hargreaves Lansdown

FOCUS ON ESG - SHORTLIST

GOVERNANCE

Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown

COMMUNITY

Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, PensionBee, The Big Exchange

PROTECTING THE PLANET

Rathbones, Hargreaves Lansdown, HanETF, St James's Place

INNOVATION

FairFX, Hargreaves Lansdown, PensionBee, PrimaryBid, The Big Exchange

FOCUS ON RETAIL INVESTORS

NEW INVESTOR

interactive investor, Freetrade, Hargreaves Lansdown, Degiro, Charles Stanley

TAX PLANNING

Killik & Co, St James Place Wealth Management

PENSION SUPPORT - DRAWDOWN

Killik & Co, Hargreaves Lansdown

PENSION SUPPORT - SIPP

interactive investor, Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell

SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT - RESEARCH AND DATA AVAILABILITY

Sharescope, Degiro, Stockopedia, Redmayne Bentley, Killik, interactive investor

SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT - ACCESS TO COMPANIES

interactive investor, Degiro, Doceo

