Future of Private Investing: Inflation's effect on your investments

Inflation is the biggest perceived threat to investors right now. At our recent Future of Private Investing event our panel of experts gave their views on how inflation is affecting the markets and what investors can do about it.

The panel, moderated by deputy companies editor Julian Hofmann, featured Joachim Klement, head of strategy at Liberum Capital, Eliose Greeff, the first female Elite Pro Popular Investor on platform eToro and Simon Gergel, Portfolio Manager/CIO UK Equities at the Merchants Trust/Allianz Investors.

Further video insights from our event are available here - How far can the Bank of England go?

For more on this event visit our special report here.