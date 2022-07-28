/
Shortlists announced for IC/FT Awards

The shortlists in 19 categories for the 2021 IC/FT Celebration of Investment awards have now been announced. The winners in each category will be revealed on the evening of 24 November 2022.
July 28, 2022

The Celebration of Investment Awards recognise those organisations that have made a positive contribution to the UK private investment industry in the last 12 months, be that via excellent customer service, a useful and innovative offering, or strong performance.

The awards are split into 20 categories, the shortlists for 17 of which are decided by votes provided by Investors' Chronicle and FT Money readers. Two other categories - the awards for supporting new investors, and ESG company of the year - have been selected by a panel of judges.

A final Readers' Choice award, for the company that did most to impress the voters in our reader survey, will be announced on the night.

