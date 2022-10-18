/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
events

IC webinar: Protecting your pension

2 November 2022 | 12pm GTM Join us for this 50 minute webinar as our panel of experts from across the financial sector delve into how you could preserve the real value of your pension assets and retirement income over the long term.
IC webinar: Protecting your pension
Sponsored by
October 18, 2022

With all major asset classes struggling, and inflation having the upper hand over central banks, investors should be rightly concerned about their retirement plans. But what are the risks to your future pension income, and how can they be overcome? How should investors think more carefully about retirement planning and meeting their future income needs?I

In the face of stock market volatility, is it best to transfer some retirement savings into cash or hold out for the long run? And what is the role of diversification in protecting your capital?

MOST READ
Today

Interested in attending? Visit the website or click at the button below

Register here 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Events
More on Events