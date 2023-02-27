/
Future of Private Investing 2023

15 June 2023, London. Join us in person in 2023 as we bring together a line up of expert commentators, from award winning journalists to the UK’s top fund managers, to answer your biggest investment questions in a full day of thought provoking debates, keynotes and evening networking.
February 27, 2023

2023 should be the year when central banks begin to win the war on inflation, interest rates hit a peak and investors and savers ride out what is expected to be a tough economic backdrop. But besides the challenges, there will be opportunities. Join us as we assess and explain the best strategies for private investors' to invest for short and long term goals. 

We'll explore ways of managing your portfolio through the current climate and how the thinking on asset allocation has changed. What is the outlook for key markets including the US, where the tech sector will be emerging from a stormy period? And what about the UK where there may be a significant shift in attitudes to its undervalued companies? 

Find our more by visiting the website: futureofprivateinvesting.investorschronicle.co.uk

