Preparing Your Portfolio For The Tax Crunch

The 5th April tax year-end is set to be one of the most decisive in decades as a raft of tax allowance cuts and threshold freezes come into force. Announced in the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement with the aim of stemming the UK’s fiscal deficit, the tax changes could have significant implications for earners, savers and investors. Planning ahead and making use of the tax allowance options available will be key for those wanting to minimise the effects of the impending tax burden.

With income tax thresholds being frozen and the top tax rate threshold falling from £150,000 to £125,000, earners of all levels should be aware of the implications of wage inflation pushing them into higher tax brackets. How can these earners utilise strategies such as pension contributions, tax efficient investments, charitable giving and interspousal transfers to make savings? What are the key considerations to be aware of when it comes to capital gains and inheritance tax, and how can people make the most of allowances and reliefs?

