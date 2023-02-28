/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
events

Finding Value In UK Equities

This one hour webinar on 30 March 2pm BST will explore the outlook for UK equity investing, highlight opportunities across small, mid, and large cap UK stocks and discuss the merits of investment trusts for generating income and growth in the current economic environment.
Finding Value In UK Equities
Sponsored by
February 28, 2023

The UK equity landscape has faced considerable uncertainty in the past year with global economic and political instability, regulatory changes, and record-breaking inflation creating a difficult investment environment. Although challenges remain, parts of the UK market have shown more resilience than many other regions and UK equities still present unique opportunities for investors.

Fallen share prices, particularly in the small and mid cap market, present some enticing valuation levels and create an attractive entry point into a market with strong long-term prospects. Meanwhile, FTSE 100 companies look well placed to benefit from the weak sterling and strong demand for international exports. However, how can UK rising stars be distinguished from the rest? How can investors take advantage of a discounted market to invest in UK large caps? What strategies should investors adopt to reap the rewards of low valuation levels and minimise risk? How can investors leverage investment trusts to generate income and growth despite the poor economic outlook? 

MOST READ
Today

Interested in attending? Visit the website or click the button below

Register here

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Events
More on Events