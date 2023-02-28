Finding Value In UK Equities

The UK equity landscape has faced considerable uncertainty in the past year with global economic and political instability, regulatory changes, and record-breaking inflation creating a difficult investment environment. Although challenges remain, parts of the UK market have shown more resilience than many other regions and UK equities still present unique opportunities for investors.

Fallen share prices, particularly in the small and mid cap market, present some enticing valuation levels and create an attractive entry point into a market with strong long-term prospects. Meanwhile, FTSE 100 companies look well placed to benefit from the weak sterling and strong demand for international exports. However, how can UK rising stars be distinguished from the rest? How can investors take advantage of a discounted market to invest in UK large caps? What strategies should investors adopt to reap the rewards of low valuation levels and minimise risk? How can investors leverage investment trusts to generate income and growth despite the poor economic outlook?

