Tech Investing in a Higher Rate Era

This one hour webinar on 27 April, at 11am BST, hosted by Investors' Chronicle in partnership with Allianz Technology Trust, will explore the current challenges facing the tech sector and provide insights into effective investment practices and selective strategies for investing in the sector.
March 28, 2023

The tech sector has faced significant challenges recently with mass layoffs, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and escalating interest rates fostering an uncertain investment environment. The current climate serves as a reminder of the need for prudent investment practices and selectivity. Given the abundance of tech companies vying for investment, it is more essential than ever for investors to carefully assess the potential of each investment prospect. 

Nevertheless, the ubiquity of technology and artificial intelligence in our daily lives underscores the attractiveness of the tech sector for investors, with it seemingly poised for continued growth. However, what strategies can investors adopt to manoeuvre investing in a higher rate era? How will the rise of artificial intelligence impact tech investing, and how can investors best position themselves to gain an advantage? 

