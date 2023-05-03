The Future of Private Investing - join us in person on 15 June

Following the success of our first Future of Private Investing event last year, Investors’ Chronicle is pleased to announce an in-person event for 2023, to be held at the Leonardo Royal Hotel London City hotel on 15 June.

The day will bring together experts from across the financial industry, from analysts to fund managers, to share insights and unearth the big trends for investors to pay attention to for the rest of the year.

Topics to be discussed include: which industries are best placed to benefit as the world adapts to the higher interest rate era? How should investors balance allocations to equities, bonds and alternatives? Have real estate investments now bottomed out? And what’s next for the likes of the UK and US stock markets?

Programme highlights include an interview with Lord John Lee, deemed to be the UK’s first Isa millionaire, about his experiences as a private investor and lessons learned along the way.

FT consumer editor Claer Barrett will lead a panel discussion on managing money through macroeconomic turbulence, while a ‘meet the managers’ question-and-answer session will include representatives from Fundsmith and other well-known names.

Tickets cost £49 and full details of the event can be found at futureofprivateinvesting.investorschronicle.co.uk.