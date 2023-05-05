/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
events

Three things that every new investor must know

Join the Investors' Chronicle on 26 September at Bracken Hourse in London as we draw on the experiences of some of the UK's leading investors to ease your intro to investing.
Three things that every new investor must know
May 5, 2023

With the UK on the cusp of the largest wealth transfer in history, a new investor class is being ushered in. The private investor of the future is younger, more diverse and has greater financial and technological resources available to them than any generation before. But the world of investing can often be a daunting place to navigate.

MOST READ
Today

Investing Explained will bring new investors together for an evening of networking, education and exploration of the cutting edge of the investment world. Gathering the brightest speakers from across the UK’s financial industry and followed by an exclusive networking night, the Investing Explained series promises to be an investment event like no other.

This is a free to attend event, apply for a ticket today bt visiting: investingexplained.investorschronicle.co.uk

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Events
More on Events