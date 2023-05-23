Stockpicking after the sell-off

Last year was particularly challenging for investors with mounting inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a global recession creating a difficult investment environment. Nevertheless, current market conditions may offer hope for investors in 2023, with inflation levelling out and concerns over a deep recession easing.

Against this backdrop, investors may wonder: how can they adapt their strategies to optimise their portfolios for shifting market conditions? Where do the interesting opportunities lie after last year’s sell-off and which regions or sectors look the most promising in a rising interest rate environment?