/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
events

Stockpicking after the sell-off

Hosted by Investors' Chronicle in partnership with the Brunner Investment Trust, join our panel of financial experts on 29 June, 11am BST for this one-hour webinar as they provide insights into effective investment practices and selective strategies for investing in today's climate.
Stockpicking after the sell-off
Sponsored by
May 25, 2023

Last year was particularly challenging for investors with mounting inflation, rising interest rates and the threat of a global recession creating a difficult investment environment. Nevertheless, current market conditions may offer hope for investors in 2023, with inflation levelling out and concerns over a deep recession easing.

Against this backdrop, investors may wonder: how can they adapt their strategies to optimise their portfolios for shifting market conditions? Where do the interesting opportunities lie after last year’s sell-off and which regions or sectors look the most promising in a rising interest rate environment?

Join us on 29 June by registering here: 

MOST READ
Today

https://stockpickingwebinar.investorschronicle.co.uk/

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Events
More on Events