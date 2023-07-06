Tech investing in a higher rate era webinar: Big Tech Results

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has posted an astonishing recovery so far this year, posting a gain of more than 17 per cent in the first four months of 2023. Find out what our panel of experts think of this year's Big Tech results in this clip from the latest Investors’ Chronicle panel discussion, Tech investing in a higher rate era.
The panel, moderated by the Investors' Chronicle's funds editor Dave Baxter consisted of Mike Seidenberg, portfolio manager of Allianz Technology Trust, Ben Barringer, senior equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, Katharina Dalka, chief executive of StellarOne, and James Yardley, senior research analyst at FundCalibre.