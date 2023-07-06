/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
events

Tech investing in a higher rate era webinar: Stand-out AI plays

In this clip from the recent Investors’ Chronicle webinar ‘Tech investing in a higher rate era’, Investors’ Chronicle Funds Editor Dave Baxter asks the panel which companies stand out as a play on the AI theme
Tech investing in a higher rate era webinar: Stand-out AI plays
July 6, 2023
By

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) seem to promise a new wave of disruption and innovation, while other themes such as cyber security have not lost any of their importance. The question, as ever, centres on which companies and subsectors might be best positioned to profit from such megatrends – a topic the panel at our recent tech investing event discussed in detail.

 

MOST READ
Today

 

The panel, moderated by the Investors' Chronicle's funds editor Dave Baxter consisted of Mike Seidenberg, portfolio manager of Allianz Technology Trust, Ben Barringer, senior equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, Katharina Dalka, chief executive of StellarOne, and James Yardley, senior research analyst at FundCalibre.

For a special report on the event, click here. 

MOST READ
Today

Explore Topics
Events
More on Events