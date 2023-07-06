Tech investing in a higher rate era webinar: Stand-out AI plays

Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) seem to promise a new wave of disruption and innovation, while other themes such as cyber security have not lost any of their importance. The question, as ever, centres on which companies and subsectors might be best positioned to profit from such megatrends – a topic the panel at our recent tech investing event discussed in detail.
The panel, moderated by the Investors' Chronicle's funds editor Dave Baxter consisted of Mike Seidenberg, portfolio manager of Allianz Technology Trust, Ben Barringer, senior equity research analyst at Quilter Cheviot, Katharina Dalka, chief executive of StellarOne, and James Yardley, senior research analyst at FundCalibre.