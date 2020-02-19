MenuSearch

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

By IC Podcasts

Andrew Ness, co-manager of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM), explains how he tries to spot value and avoid traps, and what has recently contributed to the trust's performance. 

He also considers what effects the coronavirus might have on the areas he invests in, and explains why the trust has significant allocations to South Korea and Russia.

