How to really diversify your portfolio, a good income, a really promising area and ways to spot value

One of the most important things to ensure when building your portfolio is that it is diversified. But, explains deputy personal finance editor Dave Baxter, it is not just a case of holding different assets. He shows how correlated different types of equities and assets are to each other, and what else you need to think about other than correlations. He also suggests some funds which should really help you achieve portfolio diversification.

This week’s tip profiles a fund which provides a good income and diversification via real assets - without the high entry costs other funds focused on these assets have. It is also well diversified so you should be able to get exposure across this asset class with just this fund.

Sven Borho, manager of Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH), tells Mary MacDougall how he has been increasing exposure to one of the most promising areas in biotech. He also explains how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting his Chinese holdings and profiles a company that could benefit if it produces a vaccine.

Andrew Ness, co-manager of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (TEM), explains how he tries to spot value and avoid traps, and what has recently performed well. He also explains why the trust has significant allocations to South Korea and Russia.

Asset manager Jupiter is to acquire Merian Global Investors. Dave Baxter looks at what this could mean for investors who hold these companies' funds, and explains why there has already been a manager change at an investment trust run by one of them.

This week’s portfolio clinic features a couple who want to supplement their retirement income by drawing from their Isas. Our experts explain why they need to cut their number of holdings, come up with a clear investment strategy and not just chase winners.

In our latest podcast Dave Baxter looks at how a professional investor is managing UK equity risk, and which parts of the market and companies she thinks are worth it. Charlotte Ransom, chief executive officer of Netwealth, explains why you could lose money by trying to avoid certain risks and sets out some strategies to help you stay invested while mitigating downside. They also consider whether a new type of report will help you establish whether funds are good value for money.

