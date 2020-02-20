Worldwide Healthcare hopeful on coronavirus vaccine

Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) has been increasing its allocation to small biotechnology companies, in which it now has about 25 per cent of its assets but only make up about 3 per cent of its benchmark, MSCI World Healthcare index. “We are overweight emerging biotechs because we have seen tremendous opportunities [in this area],” says Sven Borho, co-manager of Worldwide Healthcare Trust, which is included in the FTSE 250 index.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe