MenuSearch

Subscribe today and save 57%

Investors Chronicle print and digital editions

The Big Theme 

Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

Make sure your portfolio is really diversified

By Dave Baxter

Stock markets surged in 2019 despite many investors feeling extremely cautious for much of the year, as evidenced by the net £2.3bn withdrawn from equity funds by UK investors in 2019, according to the Investment Association (IA). And – unusually – many safe haven assets, which should perform differently to equities, rose in tandem with stock markets. Defensive fixed-income securities such as government bonds and investment-grade credit performed strongly, in part due to investor caution, and UK investors put £11.6bn into bond funds on a net basis in 2019, according to the IA. The gold price also rose significantly, and funds such as DMS Charteris Gold and Precious Metals (GB00BYQ2JY43) and Ruffer Gold (GB00B8510Q93) made strong returns in 2019.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on The Big Theme

  1. When funds hold too much cash

  2. The right routes to gold and property

  3. Watch the professionals to work out your best next move

Most read today

  1. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Moneysupermarket.com, Lloyds, BAE Systems & more

  2. In depth 

    Small caps win despite market’s population problem

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Aim-traded shares that hit the target

  4. Today's Market Overview 

    News & Tips: Metro Bank, Moneysupermarket, Gooch & Housego & more

  5. Fund Tips 

    Get paid to diversify with VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income

More on The Big Theme

The Big Theme 

When funds hold too much cash

Monitor your funds' cash levels and their reasons for holding it

When funds hold too much cash

The Big Theme 

The right routes to gold and property

The right routes to gold and property

The Big Theme 

Watch the professionals to work out your best next move

Watch the professionals to work out your best next move

The Big Theme 

Diversify your equity income around the world

Diversify your equity income around the world

The Big Theme 

Fund tips for 2020

Fund tips for 2020

More from Funds & ETFs

Funds & ETFs 

How to really diversify your portfolio, a good income, a really promising area and ways to spot value

A round up of this week’s fund stories

Fund Tips 

Get paid to diversify with VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income

Get paid to diversify with VT Gravis UK Infrastructure Income
BUY

Funds & ETFs 

Worldwide Healthcare hopeful on coronavirus vaccine

Worldwide Healthcare hopeful on coronavirus vaccine

Funds News 

First manager change announced as Jupiter acquires Merian

First manager change announced as Jupiter acquires Merian

Podcasts 

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

Interview: Adding emerging value and avoiding traps

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now