Personal finance show: true portfolio diversification and UK tech opportunities

By IC Podcasts

In this week's show Dave Baxter explains why holding different assets might not diversify your portfolio as much as you think and what you need to do to ensure that your investments are really differentiated.

Katie Potts, manager of Herald Investment Trust (HRI), explains why the UK offers good tech opportunities and she invests more in the home market than the US. She also profiles some tech stocks that have done well and explains why a holding under pressure is still a good company. 

